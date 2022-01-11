SAP ABAP Developer (Vehicle Invoicing COSMIC) TB-G1781 at Mediro ICT

Jan 11, 2022

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 3 to 5 years experience across all SAP modules. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] Travelling: Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA)

  • Configuration and Support.
  • Operational tickets Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.
  • Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.
  • Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.
  • Change Management Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB.
  • Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree
  • Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
  • Min 3 years experience exposed to user applications
  • Min 2 years ABAP programming
  • 1 years systems analysis
  • Motor or related manufacturing experience
  • Willing to work on weekends

Technical/functional requirements:

  • SAP Technical Operations
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • OPS Advanced
  • SAP S/4HANA Migration
  • Financial Accounting

Learn more/Apply for this position