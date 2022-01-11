SAP ABAP Developer (Vehicle Invoicing COSMIC) TB-G1781 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 3 to 5 years experience across all SAP modules. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] Travelling: Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA)

Configuration and Support.

Operational tickets Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.

Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.

Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.

Change Management Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB.

Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Min 3 years experience exposed to user applications

Min 2 years ABAP programming

1 years systems analysis

Motor or related manufacturing experience

Willing to work on weekends

Technical/functional requirements:

SAP Technical Operations

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

OPS Advanced

SAP S/4HANA Migration

Financial Accounting

