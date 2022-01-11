SAP ABAP Developer (Vehicle Invoicing COSMIC) TB-G1781 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 3 to 5 years experience across all SAP modules. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] Travelling: Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA)
- Configuration and Support.
- Operational tickets Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.
- Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.
- Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.
- Change Management Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB.
- Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.
Minimum RequirementsRequirements:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
- Min 3 years experience exposed to user applications
- Min 2 years ABAP programming
- 1 years systems analysis
- Motor or related manufacturing experience
- Willing to work on weekends
Technical/functional requirements:
- SAP Technical Operations
- Incident Management (IM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Problem Management (PM)
- OPS Advanced
- SAP S/4HANA Migration
- Financial Accounting