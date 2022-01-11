SAP BW Consultant (TB-R1784) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP BW Consultant with 5 to 8 years relevant experience. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] Travelling: Willing and able to travel internationally globally (Europe/USA)

Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).

Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.

Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.

Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end user documentation, processes and training as required by the Project.

Provide 3rd level support as and when required.

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case and requirements analysis.

Planning and monitoring and eliciting requirements.

Requirements organisation and translating and simplifying requirements.

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum of 5 to 8 years experience in the same role.

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) preferred.

SAP BW 7.4/7.5 Data Modelling is essential.

BEX skills is essential.

SAP ABAP competence is essential.

Eclipse proficiency essential.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Technical / functional requirements:

SAP BO experience (AFO) will be beneficial.

SAP ABAP competence is essential.

SAP BO experience (AFO) will be beneficial.

You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of test cases. Moreover you will be responsible for the definition of functional requirements with the business departments.

Your technical background will enable you to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

SAC (SAP Analytics Cloud) experience is beneficial.

SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skill is beneficial.

