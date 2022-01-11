Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the JobWe are looking for an experienced Scrum Master to be accountable for removing impediments to increase the ability of the team to deliver the product goals and deliverables. To act as a buffer between the mobile team and any distracting influences. The Scrum Master ensures that the Scrum process is used as intended. Must be able to enforce the rules of Scrum, often chairs key meetings, and challenges the team to improve.Job Objectives

Ability to play multiple roles either as a Scrum Master on Agile scrum teams or can be flexible to play the role of project management in a traditional project environment depending on the need.

Responsible for enacting Scrum values and practices.

Removes impediments.

Enable close cooperation across all roles and functions.

Qualifications

Essential: Matric plus applicable tertiary equivalent experience or preferably, an ICT relevant diploma or degree from a recognised tertiary institution.

Essential: Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Master or Certified Scrum Product Owner.

Desirable: PMI Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) PMP certification Prince2 Certified (Foundation or Practitioner)

Experience

3-5 yrs working experience within the IT industry.

3+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

2+ yrs Experience in all aspects of Agile methodology and SCRUM implementation

Knowledge and Skills

Presentations skills.

Creative and analytical skills.

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry.

Dynamic personality and the ability to think outside the box.

Excellent communication skills written and oral.

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills.

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills. Leadership skills Strategic thinker, people management. Management skills – organizational, time management, delivery and planning management.

Strong conflict management skills.

Desirable: Experience with the implementation of SCRUM in an organization

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Scrum Master Certified

PMI

