Senior Backend .Net Developer – Semi-Remote/ Centurion – up to R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An ever-evolving modern era consulting business specialising in data driven digital activation and transformation journey is on the prowl for a savvy senior .Net Backend Developer to form part of their team off tech wizards.

They are an MS Gold Partner with international clientele on their books, which means you will be involved in some pretty awesome projects.

They follow a hybrid 1 day a week in the office model.

Heard enough? let’s chat.

Want to score a chat with us:

Net Framework 4.8, .Net Core 3.1 or later

C# / ASP.Net MVC

Web API

MS SQL Server

JavaScript / HTML 5 / CSS

Responsibilities:

Develop quality software and web applications

Analyse and maintain existing software applications

Design highly scalable, testable code

Qualifications:

Relevant BSc Degree and/or Microsoft certifications

Reference Number for this position is DB54208 which is a permanent position based in Centurion (Client dependant) but semi-remote offering a salary of up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Ne

MVC

MS SQL Server

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position