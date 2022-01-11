Senior Data Analyst

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Degree in Business and Quantitative field (Econometrics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science or Similar) Post Grad Advantageous
- A minimum of 3 – 5 years of relevant data science experience
- Application of statistical, mathematical, predictive modelling and forecasting techniques
- Experience in building and implementation of Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning Algorithms to solve meaningful business problems
- Preparation and presentation of findings to senior management
- Facilitation of discussion and interpretation of results to deepen business understanding
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Stakeholder Management
- Work with data and analytics squads to identify relevant data sources to perform meaningful customer analytics
- Work closely with the business execution teams to ensure insights make business and financial sense
- Work collaboratively with various teams to ensure effective delivery of the departmental goals based on analysis results
Operational
- Provide innovative ways to support the implementation and effective execution of the strategy
- Assist with development and delivery of business cases
- Use data and advanced statistical methods to generate new business insights
- Cross-reference and correlate results with supporting material
- Ensure model results are explainable
- Develop, train, test, implement, update and maintain analytical models
- Source and prepare data for analysis and modelling purposes
- Develop dashboards for business consumption and interaction of results
- Implement tracking mechanisms to measure business impact of action taken against results and insights provided
Compliance
- Ensure solutions adhere to companies patterns, guidelines and standards
- Operate within project environments and participate in continuous improvement efforts
Delivery Management
- Follow and participate in defined ways of work including but not limited to sprint planning, backlog grooming, retrospectives, demos and PI planning
