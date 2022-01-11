Senior Data Analyst

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in Business and Quantitative field (Econometrics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science or Similar) Post Grad Advantageous

A minimum of 3 – 5 years of relevant data science experience

Application of statistical, mathematical, predictive modelling and forecasting techniques

Experience in building and implementation of Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning Algorithms to solve meaningful business problems

Preparation and presentation of findings to senior management

Facilitation of discussion and interpretation of results to deepen business understanding

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Stakeholder Management

Work with data and analytics squads to identify relevant data sources to perform meaningful customer analytics

Work closely with the business execution teams to ensure insights make business and financial sense

Work collaboratively with various teams to ensure effective delivery of the departmental goals based on analysis results

Operational

Provide innovative ways to support the implementation and effective execution of the strategy

Assist with development and delivery of business cases

Use data and advanced statistical methods to generate new business insights

Cross-reference and correlate results with supporting material

Ensure model results are explainable

Develop, train, test, implement, update and maintain analytical models

Source and prepare data for analysis and modelling purposes

Develop dashboards for business consumption and interaction of results

Implement tracking mechanisms to measure business impact of action taken against results and insights provided

Compliance

Ensure solutions adhere to companies patterns, guidelines and standards

Operate within project environments and participate in continuous improvement efforts

Delivery Management

Follow and participate in defined ways of work including but not limited to sprint planning, backlog grooming, retrospectives, demos and PI planning

