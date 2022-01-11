Senior Data Analyst

Jan 11, 2022

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Degree in Business and Quantitative field (Econometrics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science or Similar) Post Grad Advantageous
  • A minimum of 3 – 5 years of relevant data science experience
  • Application of statistical, mathematical, predictive modelling and forecasting techniques
  • Experience in building and implementation of Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning Algorithms to solve meaningful business problems
  • Preparation and presentation of findings to senior management
  • Facilitation of discussion and interpretation of results to deepen business understanding

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Stakeholder Management

  • Work with data and analytics squads to identify relevant data sources to perform meaningful customer analytics
  • Work closely with the business execution teams to ensure insights make business and financial sense
  • Work collaboratively with various teams to ensure effective delivery of the departmental goals based on analysis results

Operational

  • Provide innovative ways to support the implementation and effective execution of the strategy
  • Assist with development and delivery of business cases
  • Use data and advanced statistical methods to generate new business insights
  • Cross-reference and correlate results with supporting material
  • Ensure model results are explainable
  • Develop, train, test, implement, update and maintain analytical models
  • Source and prepare data for analysis and modelling purposes
  • Develop dashboards for business consumption and interaction of results
  • Implement tracking mechanisms to measure business impact of action taken against results and insights provided

Compliance

  • Ensure solutions adhere to companies patterns, guidelines and standards
  • Operate within project environments and participate in continuous improvement efforts

Delivery Management

  • Follow and participate in defined ways of work including but not limited to sprint planning, backlog grooming, retrospectives, demos and PI planning

