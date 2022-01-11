Senior IT Engineer

This role will be to fill a temporary position for the period of 3 – 6 months on contract with emphasis on Microsoft Exchange.

The Senior Computing Team has responsibilities focused around the smooth running of our customers computing environment ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS and application availability is maintained at the highest level.

The Senior Computing Support engineering position has responsibilities focused around the smooth running of our customers computing environment ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS and application availability is maintained at the highest level. This is achieved by performing routine maintenance, testing failover and back up, implementing best practices etc. As a senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Tier 1 Team with complex Incidents, problems and changes adhering to ITIL principles at all times. You will also be required to support the Tier 1 Team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES

Design, implement and maintain Microsoft Exchange environments.

Maintain server availability for customers by performing routine maintenance, failover testing, implementing best practices etc.

Maintain the internal cloud environment by performing routine maintenance, failover testing, implementing best practices etc.

Perform project related duties with regards to new and changing infrastructure deployments required by the MSC customers.

Provide prompt senior technical assistance on customer incidents when Tier 1 skills have exhausted a resolution.

Regularly updating customers on progress of incidents, problems and changes by telephone and email

Regularly updating the ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests

Completing customer Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required

Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance and support of new opportunities that involve Server support.

Find technical solutions to problems where necessary and practical, without compromising the commercial viability of a new product

Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of the key customers on a support and project basis.

To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.

Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.

Proactive identification of fault trends.

DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES

Work as part of the on-call rota and ensure resources are always available 24X7 and respond within SLA time frames to any calls from the MSC Tier 1 out of hours

Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests

Attend meetings and working parties to represent MSC where necessary

Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.

Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the Service Improvement Process.

Ensure all Customer documentation is kept up to date.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

KPI’s

– Change Implementation Quality.

– Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.

– Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.

– Customer Service Improvements.

– Identify Project Opportunities.

– ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.

– Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.

– Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.

– Timesheet Completion Quality.

– Any added goals.

Skills and Competencies

– Accountable Execution.

– Agile Transformation.

– Cross-Business Engagement.

– Entrepreneurial Spirit.

– Excellent Customer Solutions.

– Impactful Communication.

– Inclusive Teamwork.

– Positive Resilience.

– Self-Driven Learning.

EXPERIENCE

Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating System [Phone Number Removed];) and key roles, including; Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.

Experience in designing, configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Exchange 2010 – 2016

Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering VMware ESXi 6.x – 7.x, vSphere SRM and vSphere Replication.

Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 – 2016.

Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions (HP Data Protector, Veeam, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, Backup Exec).

Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering ESET Antivirus solutions.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Fortinet Appliances.

Administration of HP and IBM Tape Libraries.

Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems. (Dell SAN Storage, Synology, HP 3PAR, and IBM DS and Storwize)

Administration & troubleshooting of Compute Hardware. (Dell, IBM, HP)

Administrating Microsoft SQL Server.

Network switching and routing experience. (Ubiquiti, Netgear, Dell, HP)

Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.

QUALIFICATIONS

Graduate or qualified by experience

Microsoft MCSA / MCSE

Designing and deploying Microsoft Exchange Server

Azure Administrator AZ-104

VMware VCP

Veeam Certified Engineer

ITIL Foundation

ADDITIONAL SKILLS

A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving.

Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high profile incidents, problems, and changes.

Able and comfortable to solve and troubleshoot problems remotely.

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

A detailed and accurate approach to undertaking all duties.

The ability to communicate both verbally and electronically in a clear, professional manner.

A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying technical levels.

The ability to work with minimum supervision and to maintain a high level of motivation and productivity.

Client focussed and with customer care / services mindset.

Professional telephone etiquette.

Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.

Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.

Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.

Light motor vehicle driving licence (Code B or code that includes B) and own reliable transport.

Ability to obtain security clearance.

Should you be interested, kindly apply for this vacancy.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Exchange

