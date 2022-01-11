Senior Java Developer – Midrand / Remote Rotation – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This Global company is offering an opportunity to work with one of the most successful and most attractive Automakers in the world!! Employees have a variety of Greenfield projects to be involved in, and many EXCITING EXCELLENT prospects for career development.
Requirements:
- MUST BE AN EXPERT in Java / JEE
- Restful APIs
- Knowledge of design patterns
- SQL
- Junit / Mockito Unit Testing Tools
- ORM Tools
- Spring Framework and Spring Boot
- Experience with Java applications servers (Glassfish)
- Code Versioning (Git)
- Jenkings
Added Advantage:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Heartbeat
- Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- DevOps
Qualifications:
- IT Degree or Diploma
- MONIMUM of 8 years’ experience as a Software Engineer
- Minimum of 1 year experience with Public Vloufd Platforms
