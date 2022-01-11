Senior Java Developer – Midrand / Remote Rotation – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This Global company is offering an opportunity to work with one of the most successful and most attractive Automakers in the world!! Employees have a variety of Greenfield projects to be involved in, and many EXCITING EXCELLENT prospects for career development.

If you have ever wanted to further and develop your career, the time is NOW!!!

Requirements:

MUST BE AN EXPERT in Java / JEE

Restful APIs

Knowledge of design patterns

SQL

Junit / Mockito Unit Testing Tools

ORM Tools

Spring Framework and Spring Boot

Experience with Java applications servers (Glassfish)

Code Versioning (Git)

Jenkings

Added Advantage:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Heartbeat

Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps

Qualifications:

IT Degree or Diploma

MONIMUM of 8 years’ experience as a Software Engineer

Minimum of 1 year experience with Public Vloufd Platforms

