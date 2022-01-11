Senior Java Developer T1 RX

My client develops and maintains software for customers in the online casino and lottery industries.
A Java developer will typically develop, deploy and monitor new and existing micro-services within the Company platforms or within the platforms of our customers.
Minimum Requirements:
- Java Development (proven experience)
- Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- GIT
- Rest Web Services
- JPA / Hibernate
- Database Design and Performance
- Microservices / Strong Modular Design
Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:
- MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
- Kubernetes
- Hazelcast
- J2EE Web Development
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
- PHP (WordPress Modules)
- Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs
- HTML5 Module and Themes
- Phaser
- Ionic
- OpenFL
- C++
Key Performance Indicators
- Develop defect free code.
- Function within an agile team.
- Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
- Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.
- Deliver on sprint commitments.
- Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
- Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions.
- Take guidance from and support the team lead.
- Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.
- Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
- Share knowledge with team members.
- Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
- Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]