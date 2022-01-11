Senior Java Developer T1 RX

Jan 11, 2022

My client develops and maintains software for customers in the online casino and lottery industries.
A Java developer will typically develop, deploy and monitor new and existing micro-services within the Company platforms or within the platforms of our customers.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Java Development (proven experience)
  • Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
  • Spring Framework / Spring Boot
  • GIT
  • Rest Web Services
  • JPA / Hibernate
  • Database Design and Performance
  • Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

  • MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
  • Kubernetes
  • Hazelcast
  • J2EE Web Development
  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
  • PHP (WordPress Modules)
  • Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs
  • HTML5 Module and Themes
  • Phaser
  • Ionic
  • OpenFL
  • C++

Key Performance Indicators

  • Develop defect free code.
  • Function within an agile team.
  • Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
  • Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
  • Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.
  • Deliver on sprint commitments.
  • Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
  • Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions.
  • Take guidance from and support the team lead.
  • Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.
  • Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
  • Share knowledge with team members.
  • Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
  • Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position