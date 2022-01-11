Snr DevOps Engineer at Sabenza IT

DevOps Engineers we have a fantastic venture that just awaits you…….we have a team of phenomenal cloud specialist developing solutions for our client who is a giant in the automotive space in Gauteng.
Keen on working with he lates technologies and trends including Cloud then this is the role for you.
Min years of experience:
- 6 years’ experience as a Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer
- 3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
What is expected of the role:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Skills and experience required:
Technical knowledge – Required:
- Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker
- Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus
- Implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment
- Database experience: SQL and NoSQL
- Ansible
- Infrastructure as a code
- Visual Studio IDE
- GIT
- Agile or Scrum
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Visual Studio IDE
- Cloud Technologies
- Hands-On software development
- Microsoft architectures
- cloud architectures
- Container Technologies such as Docker
- Infrastructure as a code
- Agile or Scrum