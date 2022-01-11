Snr DevOps Engineer at Sabenza IT

Jan 11, 2022

DevOps Engineers we have a fantastic venture that just awaits you…….we have a team of phenomenal cloud specialist developing solutions for our client who is a giant in the automotive space in Gauteng.

Keen on working with he lates technologies and trends including Cloud then this is the role for you.

Min years of experience:

  • 6 years’ experience as a Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer
  • 3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

What is expected of the role:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Skills and experience required:
Technical knowledge – Required:

  • Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus
  • Implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment
  • Database experience: SQL and NoSQL
  • Ansible
  • Infrastructure as a code
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • GIT
  • Agile or Scrum

Desired Skills:

  • Kubernetes
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Cloud Technologies
  • Hands-On software development
  • Microsoft architectures
  • cloud architectures
  • Container Technologies such as Docker
  • Infrastructure as a code
  • Agile or Scrum

