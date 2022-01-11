Snr DevOps Engineer at Sabenza IT

DevOps Engineers we have a fantastic venture that just awaits you…….we have a team of phenomenal cloud specialist developing solutions for our client who is a giant in the automotive space in Gauteng.

Keen on working with he lates technologies and trends including Cloud then this is the role for you.

Min years of experience:

6 years’ experience as a Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer

3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

What is expected of the role:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Skills and experience required:

Technical knowledge – Required:

Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker

Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus

Implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment

Database experience: SQL and NoSQL

Ansible

Infrastructure as a code

Visual Studio IDE

GIT

Agile or Scrum

