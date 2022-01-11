Software Tester

- IT related degree or diploma is preferable
- QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred
- 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. software testing
- Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes
- Functional and non-functional testing experience
- Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
- Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines
- Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
- Analytical skills, i.e. to analyse requirements
- Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Software Testing
- manual QA
- Automated QA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years