Software Tester

Jan 11, 2022

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable
  • QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred
  • 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. software testing
  • Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes
  • Functional and non-functional testing experience
  • Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
  • Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines
  • Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
  • Analytical skills, i.e. to analyse requirements
  • Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Software Testing
  • manual QA
  • Automated QA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

