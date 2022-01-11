Strategic Information Officer (FTC) Wits RHI at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Contribute to the provision of a comprehensive approach to quality improvement in data management and data analytics in a specified geographical area, in support of reaching APACE and DOH program objectives

Location:

Pretoria Tshwane

Key performance areas:

Participate in the implementation of data quality and reporting needs assessments for the specified facilities

Provide M&E technical assistance, as required, to RHIs projects

Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback, and action plans

Participate in the implementation of M&E needs assessments for the allocated district

Review all data (DHIS2, Tier, ETR, other systems) to identify gaps in the facilitys information systems

Work with the PMs, QIAs, and technical teams to develop M&E activities in response to the specific needs and priorities of the facilities

In conjunction with the PM and facility team, develop annual work plans for the position, and timelines for implementing the proposed activities

Monitor PEPFAR project outputs closely, including at the facility level

Report progress on a monthly/quarterly basis as required by specific indicators

Participate in data verification and reporting activities

Facilitate, and co-ordinate the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor reporting

Implement the proposed activities in the district (including Tier, ETR, DHIS2, and NIDS rollouts)

Provide support to the Data Capturers & DoH Information Officers for: Appropriate reporting of all data to the TIER, DHIS2 (facility to district levels) Extraction & review of information from TIER and DHIS2 for monitoring purposes

Conduct a routine review of the data at the facility level and provide data quality support as appropriate

Revise activities based on the data, implementation experiences, and the program feedback meetings

Generate timely reports from activities conducted

Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with line manager, facility and other technical teams, and DoH counterparts

Establish/participate in data quality forums at the facility

Generate timely reports from activities conducted

Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with line manager, facility and other technical teams, and DoH counterparts

Establish/participate in data quality forums at the facility

Participate in facility and district data review meetings (to support data use)

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Participate in the recruitment processes of facility-based M&E staff (including the development and marking of competency assessments)

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelors Degree in a Health-related field (Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Health, Science, etc.)

Required minimum work experience:

Experience in Public Health or relevant field working with Monitoring and Evaluation systems: With a Bachelors Degree: 2 years experience With a Diploma: 4 years experience



Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience with Monitoring and Evaluation: data management and data analysis in the healthcare sector

1 years experience working with donor-driven programs

Ability to develop data cleaning, storage systems, and creating databases

Experience working at various levels of data collection

Experience with the [URL Removed] DHIS2, [URL Removed] and other DoH/PEPFAR data systems

Experience writing reports for internal use and for external stakeholders such as the Department of Health

Demonstrated ability to build the capacity of staff members on Monitoring & Evaluation systems

Experience in implementing and supervising quality improvement work

Experience in training, coaching, and material development

Experience in clinical systems and data management

Experience in change management

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 17 January 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

