Analyst Developer – Java (CH706) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Analyst Developer – Java (CH706)

Our client in the banking industry, is looking to employ Software Developer with Java programming experience to be based in any of their offices in Stellenbosch or Sandton. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing banking applications according to specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages and concepts:

Java

Spring Framework

JBoss

Hibernate

Docker

Kibana

MSSQL

Web Services – REST and SOAP

OO Development Methodologies

SOA Design and Implementation

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

Java Platform

Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression

Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications

Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process

Banking systems environment

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

