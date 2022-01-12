Analyst Developer – Java (CH706) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry, is looking to employ Software Developer with Java programming experience to be based in any of their offices in Stellenbosch or Sandton. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing banking applications according to specifications.
Experience
Experience in the following development languages and concepts:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- JBoss
- Hibernate
- Docker
- Kibana
- MSSQL
- Web Services – REST and SOAP
- OO Development Methodologies
- SOA Design and Implementation
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:
- Java Platform
- Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression
- Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications
- Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design
Knowledge
Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.