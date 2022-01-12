Analyst Developer .NET (CH705) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

CH Ref No : CH705

Our client in the banking industry, is looking to employ Software Developer with .Net programming experience to be based in either of their offices in Stellenbosch or Sandton. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the design and development of new back-end applications according to specifications

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Minimum

C# (5+ years)

SQL (T_SQL, 5+ Years)

Windows services (multi-threaded)

Web services

OD Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA (Service Oriented architecture)

Ideal:

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

PowerShell

UML

IIS

.Net Core

XAML

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (minimum)

Knowledge

Minimum – Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Systems analysis and design

Systems architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge of:

UML

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Adapting and Responding to Change

Creating and Innovating

Following Instructions and Procedures

Learning and Researching

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position