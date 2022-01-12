Analyst Developer .NET (CH705) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

CH Ref No : CH705
Our client in the banking industry, is looking to employ Software Developer with .Net programming experience to be based in either of their offices in Stellenbosch or Sandton. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the design and development of new back-end applications according to specifications
Experience
5 years’ proven experience in software development
Minimum
- C# (5+ years)
- SQL (T_SQL, 5+ Years)
- Windows services (multi-threaded)
- Web services
- OD Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA (Service Oriented architecture)
Ideal:
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
- MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
- PowerShell
- UML
- IIS
- .Net Core
- XAML
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (minimum)
Knowledge
Minimum – Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Systems analysis and design
- Systems architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal Knowledge of:
- UML
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Creating and Innovating
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Learning and Researching
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.