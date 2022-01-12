Application Support Specialist

Jan 12, 2022

Requirements:

  • Basic understanding of software technologies
  • ITIL Frameworks
  • Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Detail orientated
  • Strong coordination and planning skills
  • Highly motivated, achievement orientated, goal driven with the ability to function well under demanding circumstances.
  • The ability to present and explain technical information to diverse audiences in a simple way to transfer understanding.
  • Dealing with service providers:
  • Sound interpersonal relationship skills, communicates efficiently with an ability to build and maintain relationships.
  • Ability to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in dealing with clients
  • Problem solving and troubleshooting skills to resolve problems within agreed SLAs
  • Report-writing
  • A valid driver’s license is a requirement for this role

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide input and support in compiling technical application requirements
  • Translate business unit needs and functional requirements (as provided by Business Analyst) into technical application requirements
  • Communicate technical application requirements to Developer/s (Vendor)/ BA
  • Create Requests for Change (RFC) for all changes implemented or requested

Ad hoc User Acceptance Testing

  • Develop and assist to create Test Plans and associated use cases
  • Conduct testing against test plan and producing documented test results
  • Coordinate User Acceptance Testing with end-user group and development (vendors)
  • Continually look for process improvement areas within applications to automate process or improve efficiency
  • Coordinate Re-testing where required
  • Document all configurations and/or corrective changes
  • Transfer skills to other staff and Develop training content for end-users
  • Provide training on application -testing and -implementation for end-users (Internal and External stakeholders)

Provide application support to end-user:

  • Adhere to support policies; processes and business SLAs
  • Ensure ITIL processes are followed
  • Develop and maintain support processes
  • Use of ICT tools, e.g. service desk for all support calls
  • Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system
  • Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s
  • Provide guidance to users on processes
  • Participate in standby as per agreed upon standby roster

Create and maintain application support documentation:

  • Create support scripts
  • Create Requests for Change (RFC) for all changes implemented or requested.
  • Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented
  • Escalate any unresolved support issues through relevant channels.
  • Manage permanent fixes for issues/problems
  • Constantly evaluate and make recommendations for improvements to support ICT and business
  • Document control
  • Document and file all functional requirements, technical specifications; test cases, test results, implementation plans, change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure trace-ability
  • Monitoring

Collaborate with relevant parties to define and implement monitoring requirements:

  • Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk
  • Coordinate the activities with the business units to ensure that appropriate monitoring is executed by end-users
  • Progress Reporting on assigned metrics
  • Submit weekly/ monthly reports on assigned metrics
  • Report to project team
  • Provide reports, graphs when necessary

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Reporting
  • Application Support
  • user acceptance testing
  • test plan

About The Employer:

3 Year fixed-term Contract opportunity for an experienced Application Support Specialist, to be based in Cape Town.

