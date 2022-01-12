Application Support Specialist

Requirements:

Basic understanding of software technologies

ITIL Frameworks

Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills

Detail orientated

Strong coordination and planning skills

Highly motivated, achievement orientated, goal driven with the ability to function well under demanding circumstances.

The ability to present and explain technical information to diverse audiences in a simple way to transfer understanding.

Dealing with service providers:

Sound interpersonal relationship skills, communicates efficiently with an ability to build and maintain relationships.

Ability to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in dealing with clients

Problem solving and troubleshooting skills to resolve problems within agreed SLAs

Report-writing

A valid driver’s license is a requirement for this role

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide input and support in compiling technical application requirements

Translate business unit needs and functional requirements (as provided by Business Analyst) into technical application requirements

Communicate technical application requirements to Developer/s (Vendor)/ BA

Create Requests for Change (RFC) for all changes implemented or requested

Ad hoc User Acceptance Testing

Develop and assist to create Test Plans and associated use cases

Conduct testing against test plan and producing documented test results

Coordinate User Acceptance Testing with end-user group and development (vendors)

Continually look for process improvement areas within applications to automate process or improve efficiency

Coordinate Re-testing where required

Document all configurations and/or corrective changes

Transfer skills to other staff and Develop training content for end-users

Provide training on application -testing and -implementation for end-users (Internal and External stakeholders)

Provide application support to end-user:

Adhere to support policies; processes and business SLAs

Ensure ITIL processes are followed

Develop and maintain support processes

Use of ICT tools, e.g. service desk for all support calls

Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system

Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s

Provide guidance to users on processes

Participate in standby as per agreed upon standby roster

Create and maintain application support documentation:

Create support scripts

Create Requests for Change (RFC) for all changes implemented or requested.

Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented

Escalate any unresolved support issues through relevant channels.

Manage permanent fixes for issues/problems

Constantly evaluate and make recommendations for improvements to support ICT and business

Document control

Document and file all functional requirements, technical specifications; test cases, test results, implementation plans, change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure trace-ability

Monitoring

Collaborate with relevant parties to define and implement monitoring requirements:

Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk

Coordinate the activities with the business units to ensure that appropriate monitoring is executed by end-users

Progress Reporting on assigned metrics

Submit weekly/ monthly reports on assigned metrics

Report to project team

Provide reports, graphs when necessary

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Reporting

Application Support

user acceptance testing

test plan

About The Employer:

3 Year fixed-term Contract opportunity for an experienced Application Support Specialist, to be based in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position