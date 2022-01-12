Application Support Specialist

Requirements:
- Basic understanding of software technologies
- ITIL Frameworks
- Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills
- Detail orientated
- Strong coordination and planning skills
- Highly motivated, achievement orientated, goal driven with the ability to function well under demanding circumstances.
- The ability to present and explain technical information to diverse audiences in a simple way to transfer understanding.
- Dealing with service providers:
- Sound interpersonal relationship skills, communicates efficiently with an ability to build and maintain relationships.
- Ability to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in dealing with clients
- Problem solving and troubleshooting skills to resolve problems within agreed SLAs
- Report-writing
- A valid driver’s license is a requirement for this role
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide input and support in compiling technical application requirements
- Translate business unit needs and functional requirements (as provided by Business Analyst) into technical application requirements
- Communicate technical application requirements to Developer/s (Vendor)/ BA
- Create Requests for Change (RFC) for all changes implemented or requested
Ad hoc User Acceptance Testing
- Develop and assist to create Test Plans and associated use cases
- Conduct testing against test plan and producing documented test results
- Coordinate User Acceptance Testing with end-user group and development (vendors)
- Continually look for process improvement areas within applications to automate process or improve efficiency
- Coordinate Re-testing where required
- Document all configurations and/or corrective changes
- Transfer skills to other staff and Develop training content for end-users
- Provide training on application -testing and -implementation for end-users (Internal and External stakeholders)
Provide application support to end-user:
- Adhere to support policies; processes and business SLAs
- Ensure ITIL processes are followed
- Develop and maintain support processes
- Use of ICT tools, e.g. service desk for all support calls
- Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system
- Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s
- Provide guidance to users on processes
- Participate in standby as per agreed upon standby roster
Create and maintain application support documentation:
- Create support scripts
- Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented
- Escalate any unresolved support issues through relevant channels.
- Manage permanent fixes for issues/problems
- Constantly evaluate and make recommendations for improvements to support ICT and business
- Document control
- Document and file all functional requirements, technical specifications; test cases, test results, implementation plans, change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure trace-ability
- Monitoring
Collaborate with relevant parties to define and implement monitoring requirements:
- Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk
- Coordinate the activities with the business units to ensure that appropriate monitoring is executed by end-users
- Progress Reporting on assigned metrics
- Submit weekly/ monthly reports on assigned metrics
- Report to project team
- Provide reports, graphs when necessary
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Reporting
- Application Support
- user acceptance testing
- test plan
About The Employer:
3 Year fixed-term Contract opportunity for an experienced Application Support Specialist, to be based in Cape Town.