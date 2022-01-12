Business Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Business case development.

Modelling techniques and method.

User training.

Compiling of user and operational manuals.

User sign off.

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements.

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups.

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques.

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.

Based on discussions with the business in Munich, make sure that the identified user stories evolve from definition of entry (DoE) to definition of ready meeting all criteria which are necessary prior starting development in a sprint.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements (DoR).

Involve all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA) in solution design.

Lead explorations if needed in order to deliver Epics and User Stories from a Saga (story mapping).

Document processes needed for development of features using BPMN.

Define, execute and document the manual test cases (using Jira Xray).

develop automatic test cases (selenium, Webdriver,

TypScript).

TypScript). Take guidance from Enterprise Architect in Munich.

Qualifications and Requirements:

5 years Business Analysis.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

Agile working experience advantageous.

Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

Understanding of Cloud Hosting Principles.

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis.

Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Assisting with the business case.

Planning and monitoring.

Eliciting requirements.

Requirements organisation.

Translating and simplifying requirements.

Requirements management and communication.

Requirements analysis.

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks.

AS IS and TO BE Process and conceptual diagram documentation.

Familiar with Java development environment.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent.

Multi-tasking.

Leadership.

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making.

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical

colleagues / users.

colleagues / users. Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful

implementation.

implementation. Strong presentation skills.

Above-board work ethics.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Willing to work as part of a DevOps team and work outside of normal business hours on international solutions.

Minimum Qualification:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree).

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Business Analyst.

