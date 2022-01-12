Business Analyst – Contact Centre at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a strong BA. Someone that has been involved with the continuous improvement of contact centres, including: Understanding of end-two-end contact centre businesses and best practises Understanding of contact centre architecture and how the various solutions interact with each other to support business [URL Removed] to quickly identify value-added opportunities across the contact centre landscape Designing of solutions to add the necessary value Strong technical knowledge of contact centre technologiesLean Six-Sigma experience Purpose of the JobThis role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.Looking for an experience BA that has been involved in the continuous improvement of contact [URL Removed] ObjectivesInformation Seeking & AnalysisLeadership, Facilitation & InfluencingCommunication, Building & Maintaining Relationships Organising, multitasking & time management Knowledge and Application Company and Team ValuesQualifications
- Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)
Experience
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Aris experience
- NB: Someone that has been involved with the continuous improvement of contact centres, including: Understanding of end-2-end contact centre businesses and best practises
- Understanding of contact centre architecture and how the various solutions interact with each other to support business processes.
- Ability to quickly identify value-added opportunities across the contact centre landscape Designing of solutions to add the necessary value
- Strong technical knowledge of contact centre technologies
- Lean Six-Sigma experience
Knowledge and Skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
