Business Analyst – Contact Centre at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a strong BA. Someone that has been involved with the continuous improvement of contact centres, including: Understanding of end-two-end contact centre businesses and best practises Understanding of contact centre architecture and how the various solutions interact with each other to support business [URL Removed] to quickly identify value-added opportunities across the contact centre landscape Designing of solutions to add the necessary value Strong technical knowledge of contact centre technologiesLean Six-Sigma experience Purpose of the JobThis role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.Looking for an experience BA that has been involved in the continuous improvement of contact [URL Removed] ObjectivesInformation Seeking & AnalysisLeadership, Facilitation & InfluencingCommunication, Building & Maintaining Relationships Organising, multitasking & time management Knowledge and Application Company and Team ValuesQualifications

Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)

Experience

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

Aris experience

NB: Someone that has been involved with the continuous improvement of contact centres, including: Understanding of end-2-end contact centre businesses and best practises

Understanding of contact centre architecture and how the various solutions interact with each other to support business processes.

Ability to quickly identify value-added opportunities across the contact centre landscape Designing of solutions to add the necessary value

Strong technical knowledge of contact centre technologies

Lean Six-Sigma experience

Knowledge and Skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Contact Centre

Lean Six Sigma

