Cobol Developer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Cobol Developer in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:

A company within the Banking sector is seeking a Cobol Developer to join their team for a 6 month contracting opportunity remotely based. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualification

Relevant Degree / Diploma in IT or related field

Experience:

5+ years experience as a Cobol Programmer

Banking sector experience preferred

Experienced in Analysis, Design, Coding

Supporting test environments

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

