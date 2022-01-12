Cobol Developer (Contracting)

Jan 12, 2022

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Cobol Developer in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:
A company within the Banking sector is seeking a Cobol Developer to join their team for a 6 month contracting opportunity remotely based. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma in IT or related field

Experience:

  • 5+ years experience as a Cobol Programmer
  • Banking sector experience preferred
  • Experienced in Analysis, Design, Coding
  • Supporting test environments

