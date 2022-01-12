Cobol Developer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Cobol Developer in Contracting.
Job & Company Description:
A company within the Banking sector is seeking a Cobol Developer to join their team for a 6 month contracting opportunity remotely based. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in IT or related field
Experience:
- 5+ years experience as a Cobol Programmer
- Banking sector experience preferred
- Experienced in Analysis, Design, Coding
- Supporting test environments
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT, Finance & Engineering jobs, please visit [URL Removed]
