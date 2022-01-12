Intermediate Business Analyst (Digital) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DELIVER cutting-edge and robust business & tech solutions as your expertise is sought to fill the role of an Intermediate Business Analyst in the Digital division of a leading Retail Giant. You will be expected to facilitate effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. You will play an instrumental role to ensure teams deliver solutions according to the business requirements. You must possess a relevant Degree/Diploma & BA Certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI Certification or similar. You will need 3-5 years experience in a similar role with a solid track record of successful delivery in a BA environment, 3 years Retail/Digital industry experience, have worked across all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) & good process modelling skills. Experience in a global business environment would be [URL Removed]

Relevant Degree or Diploma.

Business Analysis Certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI Certification or similar.

Experience/Skills

3 to 5 Years related experience with a solid track record of successful delivery in a BA environment.

3 Years Business Analysis in retail processes.

3 Years Retail/Digital industry.

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies.

Experience in a global business environment is preferred.

Basic understanding of cloud computing and deployment solutions.

Good process modelling skills.

Advantageous –

SAP experience desirable.

Business understanding of the broader retail industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication, both written and verbal.

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills.

Good business and IT acumen.

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude.

Customer focused.

Analytical thinking.

Results driven.

Good planning and time management skills.

