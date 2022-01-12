JavaScript Developer at BMW Group

Jan 12, 2022

Do you have a passion for implementing the front-end logic that defines the behavior of the visual elements of a web application?

A position has presented itself for a Javascript Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Experience:

  • At least 8-10 years JavaScript experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Specific Technical Skills:

  • OO principles
  • JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular, Prototype, Factory
  • Clean code
  • TDD
  • Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)
  • Browser Compatibility
  • AngularJS
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • RXJS
  • HMTL
  • CSS
  • ES5
  • Bitbucket
  • Interface Technologies
  • REST APIs
  • SOAP-based services
  • Cloud Technologie

Role Task:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

