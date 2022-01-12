Kitchen Project Manager at Swift Human Resources

Our client who specialise in designing, manufacturing and installation of Kitchens, build-in cupboards, vanities and shopfittings is looking for a Project Manager in the East Rand of Johannesburg.

Minimum of 5 years experience in Project Management within Kitchen Manufacturing

experience in Project Management within Kitchen Manufacturing Be able to do design and cost of kitchens

Worked on the following Design programs: Fusion2020 / Winner / Cabinet vision

Matric

Must be Deadline driven and

Attention to detail orientated

If you do not fit the minimum requirements your application will not be considered. Should we not respond within 2 weeks, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position