Kitchen Project Manager at Swift Human Resources

Jan 12, 2022

Our client who specialise in designing, manufacturing and installation of Kitchens, build-in cupboards, vanities and shopfittings is looking for a Project Manager in the East Rand of Johannesburg.

  • Minimum of 5 years experience in Project Management within Kitchen Manufacturing
  • Be able to do design and cost of kitchens
  • Worked on the following Design programs: Fusion2020 / Winner / Cabinet vision
  • Matric
  • Must be Deadline driven and
  • Attention to detail orientated

If you do not fit the minimum requirements your application will not be considered. Should we not respond within 2 weeks, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position