Lead BI Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DEVELOP highly optimal Data Warehouse & Reporting solutions as your strong analytical ability and problem resolution skills is sought by a dynamic eCommerce Platform to be its next Lead BI Developer. Your role will also entail effectively collecting and sourcing information and then correctly transforming and auditing this information, logical & physical design of fact and dimensions and transformation processes while continuously identifying and improving processes and procedures to minimise negative impact to data and business reporting. The ideal candidate must possess a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, have 4-5 years SSIS experience, strong Datawarehouse Design, Advanced Expert level SQL including writing stored procedures and general scripting, experience building and maintaining OLAP cubes, Test Methodologies and Project [URL Removed] of Information Delivery production environment

Understand the current product environment and maintain it.

Contribute to the Standby roster to ensure on-going delivery of current information to the business on time.

Effectively collect and source information and then correctly transform and audit this information.

Accurately publish the information.

Appropriate resolution of production issues to ensure that information is delivered according to user expectations.

Continuously identify and improve processes and procedures to minimise negative impact to data and business reporting.

Monitor the environment to proactively engage in preventative activities and maintain an environment that is easy to understand and troubleshoot.

Deliver data & information (projects, quick wins)

Understanding business data and information requirements.

Deliver data and information to the business in line with business priorities, according to quality standards, within the agreed time constraints and according to departmental coding practice and standards.

Be involved in the process of populating new data within the Data Warehouse.

Logical and physical design of fact and dimensions and transformation processes.

Take over information delivery tasks from other areas of the business.

User Support –

Provide support service to users on data and information to satisfy user needs.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant 3-year IT Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills

4-5 Years SSIS experience.

Advanced or Expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting.

Experience building and maintaining OLAP cubes in Analysis Services 2005 and 2008.

Experience in reporting services 2005 and have developed reports

Experience of Datawarehouse Design.

Test Methodologies.

Data Warehousing skills.

Retail experience preferred.

Project Management skills.

Highest Programming logic.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem solving/analytical abilities.

Ability to work under pressure.

Team player who can also work alone.

Able to multitask.

Can work in conditions of change.

Take ownership of problems assigned.

Delivery focused.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

BI

Developer

SSIS

Learn more/Apply for this position