Linux/Windows Systems Engineer at M&M Consulting

The Linux System Engineer will be responsible for the installation, configuration, and maintenance of Linux systems. The Linux System Engineer will troubleshoot server errors, install new system hardware, respond to user issues, and monitor the performance of the network. Linux System Engineer will also support the Microsoft environment.

Installing and upgrading Linux system software on company servers and computers.

Creating Linux file systems.

Setting up and maintaining Linux user accounts and access management systems.

Implementing network and computer system policies.

Detecting and troubleshooting software and hardware issues.

Responding to user requests and software errors.

Monitoring the performance of the system and server.

Creating backup and recovery policies.

Applying patches and upgrades when necessary.

Assist third party vendors in configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting Linux VM Servers.

Liaise with third party vendors.

Weekly standby as per standby roster

Desired Skills:

proxy servers

scripting

and SSL

OTRS Ticketing System

DigitalOcean Console

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

