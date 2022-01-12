Mid-Senior Laravel Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Digital Dev House providing software solutions to clients both locally and abroad, wants your coding expertise to be their next Mid-Senior Laravel Developer. Joining this tightknit but power team of Developers, you will share your passion for producing high quality solutions, with attention to detail and great self organisation ability. The ideal candidate must have significant experience, at least 6+ years PHP and Laravel with 2+ years managing a project team and, in conjunction with the management team, be able to provide clear project planning and reporting. Therefore, you will also require strong problem-solving and communication skills. You must also have experience deploying code to production environments, able to write Unit tests and have proficiency with Git and RESTful [URL Removed] Years’ experience working with PHP.

2+ Years’ experience in managing a team and or product.

Proficient in the Laravel framework

Experience managing large scale databases.

Experience deploying code to production environments.

Proficient in version control systems such as Git.

Experience creating and integrating RESTful API’s.

Experience writing Unit tests.

Tech the company uses

Laravel – our bread and butter

VueJS

Vuex

PHP

Digital Ocean

AWS

Laravel Forge

Laravel Envoyer

Nova

Horizon

Redis

Sass

Jira

GitHub / Bitbucket

Advantageous –

Experience with Vuejs, Vuex.

ATTRIBUTES:

Great problem-solving skills, innovative mindset and willingness to learn new solutions based on clients requirements.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

Laravel

Learn more/Apply for this position