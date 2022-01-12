Moodle Developer

Our client is seeking a Moodle Developer to join their team. Accountable for overall technical and functional ownership of online learning platform to ensure uptime, performance, stability, usage and change control that supports student learning experience. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Portfolio of evidence in IT development and programming certification BSc / BA in Computer Science or related degree beneficial Can work remotely, but must be willing to travel to East London to attend meetings, etc. Minimum 3 years’ experience in:- LMS administration (Moodle) PHP development Content authoring UX design Track record of project management API knowledge Understand Azure Working with Linux Agile Technologies. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Matric

BSc / BA in Computer Science or related degree beneficial

Work remotely

Willing to travel to East London for meetings

3 Years applicable experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Tertiary Education

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position