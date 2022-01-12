Salesforce Technical Business Analyst (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic and growing independent Asset Management firm seeks the technical expertise of a Salesforce Technical Business Analyst with experience in understanding and building robust and scalable business processes to fill a 12-month contract role. Your core role will be to identify, gather, analyse and create user stories for items on the product backlog and produce appropriate design and development specifications. It is essential the candidate has 3-5 years industry experience – Asset Management and Call Centre experience would be beneficial; Salesforce Service Cloud and Sales Cloud and the relevant Salesforce tools and environment; JIRA, ServiceNow and Azure DevOps; understand data and systems architecture as it relates to the distribution environment in the funds business & is able to troubleshoot and understand system integrations. You must have a strong, resilient character; be able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines and be interested in technology, able to interrogate data and enjoy resolving [URL Removed] gather, analyse and create user stories for items on the product backlog and produce appropriate design and development specifications.

Configuration of Salesforce application including object setup, approvals, Omni-Channel, Omni-Flow, workflows and flows.

Some development required for data queries and integration SQL & ADF.

Effectively communicate specifications and proposals to all stakeholders including product owners, users and Developers.

Strong emphasis on Agile delivery and having the ability to run and deliver small enhancements with tangible milestones.

Participate in the testing process ensuring all enhancements and bug fixes meet product standards and are rolled out safely.

Produce training material for all enhancements delivered.

Ensure that solutions conform to architectural best practices, compliance and corporate standards at all times.

Manage, investigate and resolve escalated incidents and requests, including major incidents. This includes assisting in troubleshooting issues related to integrated systems, collaboration and engagement with business users, Technology teams and vendors to resolve incidents.

Trace data problems back to source to determine root cause of problems and manage incidents to resolution.

Maximise the use of existing technologies by applying them in innovative ways specific to this role.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years industry experience – Asset Management and Call Centre experience would be an advantage.

A clear understanding of the IT Development lifecycle and Agile methodology.

An understanding of data and systems architecture as it relates to the distribution environment in the funds business.

Experience in gathering business requirements and writing technical specifications.

Ability to troubleshoot and understand system integrations.

Experience working closely with global business teams as well as outsourced development partners.

Systems Skills

Salesforce Service Cloud and Sales Cloud and the relevant Salesforce tools and environment.

Tools like JIRA, ServiceNow and Azure DevOps required.

Advantageous

Salesforce Telephony and Telephony integration.

Scrum Master experience.

SQL, API, ETL tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both verbal and written.

Able to multitask, work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

A strong personality able to withstand exposure to demanding teams.

Detail-oriented, excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment or on an individual contributor basis.

Must be organised and able to prioritise.

A self-starter who can take this opportunity and develop it into a successful and rewarding career.

Able to work in a team.

Ability to handle multiple ongoing issues simultaneously.

A growth mindset with a passion for personal learning and growth.

