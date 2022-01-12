Senior C# Developer at Smoke Customer Intelligence

An award-winning Dev house is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer/ Team lead.
With their key focus on Customer Intelligence, kick off your new year working for a Company that values the input of all team members, you will shape the tech stack they use and advise on architecture decisions.
Join a team of bright geniuses working on greenfield projects.
Requirements:
- Senior C# Full Stack Software
- Agile Methodology
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- MS SQL
- [URL Removed]
- Node.js
- RESTful API
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related
Reference Number for this position is BV53342 which is a Remote position based in Gauteng offering a cost to company salary of R780k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree