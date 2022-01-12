Senior C# Developer – Centurion / Hybrid – R800k per annum

These guys are partnering with customers in their data driven digital activation and transformation journey and providing solutions to address their specific needs. They are searching for a Senior C# Developer to join their energetic tech environment.

You will be responsible for developing high-quality applications. You will also be responsible for designing and implementing testable and scalable code.

Looking to develop cutting edge client applications on the latest technologies and within several industries for both local and international clients? Then APPLY NOW!

Desired Skills:

Data modelling

.Net Framework

Web Development

NetCore3.1

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

