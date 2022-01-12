Senior C# Developer – Centurion – R800k PA

Be part of one of the top groups that creates cutting edge client applications and work on the latest technology.
You will be required to have extensive experience coding in C# as you will be developing quality software and web applications. You will be required to have technical knowledge on technology Trends, testing approaches, data modelling and database development using T-SQL. You will also be part of discovering and fixing programming bugs and designing highly scalable and testable codes.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 8+ years’ experience
- .Net
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Object Orientated
- T-SQL
- SQL Server 2012
- Net MVC
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree