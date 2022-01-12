Senior C# Developer – Centurion – R800k PA

Be part of one of the top groups that creates cutting edge client applications and work on the latest technology.

You will be required to have extensive experience coding in C# as you will be developing quality software and web applications. You will be required to have technical knowledge on technology Trends, testing approaches, data modelling and database development using T-SQL. You will also be part of discovering and fixing programming bugs and designing highly scalable and testable codes.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 8+ years’ experience

.Net

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Object Orientated

T-SQL

SQL Server 2012

Net MVC

Reference Number for this position is FM54208 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

