Senior Front End Developer

Jan 12, 2022

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Front End Developer.

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:

  • Minimum of 5 year working experience in web development using TypeScript primarily
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following is important:

  • Typescript
  • Angular 11+
  • HTML 5
  • CSS (SASS/SCSS)
  • RESTful API
  • JSON & XML
  • At least one JS Testing Frameworks
  • NGINX and/or Apache
  • GIT
  • Git flow
  • Docker
  • Node.js
  • Webpack

It will be beneficial to have experience in:

  • Design System
  • Web CI
  • UX & UI Sketching
  • Azure Services
  • Linux
  • Microservice Architectures
  • Java
  • Mobile Development Experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

