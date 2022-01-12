Senior Front End Developer

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Front End Developer.

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:

Minimum of 5 year working experience in web development using TypeScript primarily

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following is important:

Typescript

Angular 11+

HTML 5

CSS (SASS/SCSS)

RESTful API

JSON & XML

At least one JS Testing Frameworks

NGINX and/or Apache

GIT

Git flow

Docker

Node.js

Webpack

It will be beneficial to have experience in:

Design System

Web CI

UX & UI Sketching

Azure Services

Linux

Microservice Architectures

Java

Mobile Development Experience

Desired Skills:

front-end development

typescript

Web Development

Front-end

angular

HTML5

CSS

rest

json

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position