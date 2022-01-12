Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Front End Developer.
The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:
- Minimum of 5 year working experience in web development using TypeScript primarily
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
Experience with the following is important:
- Typescript
- Angular 11+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SASS/SCSS)
- RESTful API
- JSON & XML
- At least one JS Testing Frameworks
- NGINX and/or Apache
- GIT
- Git flow
- Docker
- Node.js
- Webpack
It will be beneficial to have experience in:
- Design System
- Web CI
- UX & UI Sketching
- Azure Services
- Linux
- Microservice Architectures
- Java
- Mobile Development Experience
Desired Skills:
- front-end development
- typescript
- Web Development
- Front-end
- angular
- HTML5
- CSS
- rest
- json
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years