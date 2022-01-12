Senior Java Developer & Architect (Health Product) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

They are looking for employ a Senior Software developer with Java programming and architecture skills for their health product. Our client has market-leading expertise in the agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. Our client is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa and is a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group.

About the role

You will form part of the eLABS team. You will be leading the architectural design and own the technical excellence of the product. You will develop and communicate the use of best practice during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. The team uses the following technology: Java 1.8, PostgreSQL 11, Git, JavaScript.

We are looking for an individual that is a great team player and problem-solver. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa. One of our main drivers is the fact that we build solutions that have a positive impact on peoples lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. The company strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements.

Requirements

11+ years’ of relevant development experience

4+ years experience in Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS

Strong SQL experience, i.e. strong data processing skills (statistical analysis experience will be beneficial)

Proficiency in Linux operating systems

What to expect

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

Flexibility – 3 remote workdays with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff. In doing so, you will be contributing towards improved food security on a large scale.

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Preference will be given to EE candidates.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

