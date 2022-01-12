Senior Software Engineer at Drake International

Well established, national, project engineering company is looking for a qualified, experienced candidate to join their team who will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms. Requirements:
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- 5-10yrs Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry
- Experience in the following software platforms i.e. Siemens Step 7 / TIA Portal V15 / WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools
- Ability to program in multiple languages including ladder logic, structured text, and VB Scripting
- Able to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings
- Strong knowledge of industrial control systems
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for design and development of software on various platforms
- Attend Project Kick off meetings with the engineering team
- Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens etc.)
- Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware
- Test and reporting of control systems
- Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with the Line Manager
- Costing sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering cost with allowances
- Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application back ups
Strong leadership skillsGood communication skillsAnalytical ability
About The Employer:
Drake International