Senior Software Engineer at Drake International

Well established, national, project engineering company is looking for a qualified, experienced candidate to join their team who will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms. Requirements:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering

5-10yrs Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry

Experience in the following software platforms i.e. Siemens Step 7 / TIA Portal V15 / WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools

Ability to program in multiple languages including ladder logic, structured text, and VB Scripting

Able to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings

Strong knowledge of industrial control systems

Responsibilities:

Responsible for design and development of software on various platforms

Attend Project Kick off meetings with the engineering team

Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens etc.)

Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware

Test and reporting of control systems

Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with the Line Manager

Costing sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering cost with allowances

Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application back ups

Strong leadership skillsGood communication skillsAnalytical ability

About The Employer:

Drake International

