Senior Software Engineer at Drake International

Jan 12, 2022

Well established, national, project engineering company is looking for a qualified, experienced candidate to join their team who will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms. Requirements:

  • National Diploma in Electrical Engineering
  • 5-10yrs Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry
  • Experience in the following software platforms i.e. Siemens Step 7 / TIA Portal V15 / WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools
  • Ability to program in multiple languages including ladder logic, structured text, and VB Scripting
  • Able to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings
  • Strong knowledge of industrial control systems

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for design and development of software on various platforms
  • Attend Project Kick off meetings with the engineering team
  • Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens etc.)
  • Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware
  • Test and reporting of control systems
  • Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with the Line Manager
  • Costing sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering cost with allowances
  • Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application back ups

Strong leadership skillsGood communication skillsAnalytical ability

