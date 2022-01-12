Senior Solutions Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:ARE you able to confidently move from architectural definition and technical guidance to hands-on implementation and troubleshooting? Then your technical expertise & ability to synthesize, simplify and explain complex problems to different types of audiences, including executives is sought by a dynamic Fund Management Firm seeking a Senior Solutions Architect. Your role will entail exploring and growing new tech in support of future organisational direction while providing architecture artefacts & connecting business objectives with technical vision. You must possess a MSc/BSc Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or suitable discipline & be Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Power Platform Solution Architect Expert & SOA Architect Certified. You must have 10+-year track record building and running large scale systems, 5+ years experience in an Architect role, leading design of complex systems & 5 years experience with technology development and delivery, with a particular focus on Azure platform services, such as: ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, logic apps, storage, web and DevOps. You must also be proficient in REST, SOAP, UML, BPM, Sparx, Lucid or Visio & .NET [URL Removed] and grow new technology in support of future organisational direction.

Champion the adoption of industry best practices to push development standards.

Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements.

Identify cross functional opportunities, partner with your peers in the organisation and connect business objectives with technical vision.

Lead the team to make the correct compromises between short-term business opportunity and long-term technical vision.

Drive innovation.

Participate in the evolution and direction of the companys cloud strategy.

Design, implement and deploy dynamically scalable, and highly available systems on leading cloud providers.

Conceptualize on-premise, cloud components, security, networking and monitoring solutions.

Aid in the design and planning to migrate existing complex on-premises applications to cloud platforms.

Identify risk items.

Provide thought leadership and advisory services while working in an agile development environment including cloud infrastructure, DataOps, DevOps and MLOps concepts.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

MSc/BSc Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Microsoft-Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert.

Microsoft-Certified Power Platform Solution Architect Expert.

Certified SOA Architect.

Experience/Skills

10+ Years track record in building and running large scale systems professionally.

5+ Years experience in an Architect role, leading design of complex systems.

5 Years experience with technology development and delivery, with particular focus on Azure platform services, such as: ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, logic apps, storage, web and DevOps.

Experience communicating with and presenting to senior stakeholders.

Possess a deep understanding of programming fundamentals, design patterns, building for scalability, performance, high-availability, clustering and security.

Proficient in API design using REST, SOAP.

Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of Architecture Design tools e.g., Sparx or similar experience using tools such as Lucid or Visio.

Microsoft .NET Stack.

Microsoft Azure.

Other cloud platforms and services.

Ideal experience

Background in designing cloud solutions and services.

Interfacing with multi-faceted teams, internally and externally (Infrastructure, Application development, Analysts).

Improving performance and reliability of complex systems.

Designing for middleware integration and exposure to ESBs and API management.

Understanding of security by design and principles for general security of applications, integration, networking and storage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable working with diverse and multi-disciplined teams.

A bias for action, ability to move fast in the face of ambiguity, experiment and implement with fast iterations.

Self-driven and comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-performance environment.

A passionate team member, who is adaptable and forward-thinking.

Ability to accept constructive feedback, adapt and produce the necessary outputs that are in the best interest of the organisation.

Inspired by having ideas and decisions challenged to ensure improvement.

Superb problem-solving ability, with a knack for technical innovation.

Ability to communicate with business and technical audiences and produce collateral suitable for multiple audience types, both client-facing and internal.

Can perform under pressure in a deadline-driven environment.

Ability to pivot should the strategic direction change.

A strong communicator who is able to synthesize, simplify and explain complex problems to different types of audiences, including executives.

