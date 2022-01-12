Software Developer at The Focus Group

Software Developer

We are looking for a full stack developer to join our team. You would work on exciting projects that combine the use of cutting-edge wearables with machine learning methods to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: access to quality healthcare.

We are a digital health company using innovative technologies and analytics to deliver affordable, high-quality healthcare in emerging markets.

We are re-imagining the future of healthcare, saving lives and enhancing patient care. And since the coronavirus crisis, the need for our service is more urgent than ever.

If you are looking for an opportunity to do essential work, on a unique problem, alongside great and very talented people, we invite you to join us.

Key responsibilities

You would be responsible for developing and improving our existing tech stack. However, as an early hire, you would also have the opportunity to contribute substantially to the overall future of the tech platform.

More specific responsibilities include:

Designing and managing systems that enable real-time communication between our fleet of mobile monitoring devices and our cloud.

Ensuring integrity and quality of data received on our cloud

Contributing to front-end development of user-friendly, highly available interfaces that enable real-time visualization of data on our cloud

Our current technologies

Our current tech stack enables the real-time capture and uploading of various patient vital signs data that is measured by several Bluetooth-enabled wearable devices.

We have several pipelines that curate the data and store in our NO-SQL database (document DB).

We have additionally developed front-end, doctor-facing infrastructure for visualizing this data as soon as it appears on our cloud. And give the doctor insights the patients’ health and wellbeing.

Our apps are available in the mobile Appstore’s for quick access to the platform while not sitting behind a

This stack is built using the following technologies:

We measure patient data using Android tech written in Kotlin.

Our cloud backend uses various AWS microservices created by IaC (Infrastructure as Code).

The UIs is written in Typescript and using the React

Requirements

Overall, we seek a candidate who can demonstrate a deep passion for technology. We encourage that candidates provide concrete examples of projects they have worked on (e.g. a personal website or a GitHub page) as part of an application.

In addition, we require:

Bachelor’s Degree and strong overall background in Computer Science or a relevant engineering discipline

Several years of relevant experience

Strong proficiency in at least two of: JavaScript/Node.js/Typescript, React, Kotlin, Android development, Python

Being a front-end wizard and pixel perfect You know how to create great working front-ends and flexible UIs on web and mobile.

Competent using cloud infrastructure (preferable AWS)

Proficient use of Git and DevOps tools like GitHub, DevOps or

Solid understanding of REST APIs and backend

What we offer

Our tech team is one of the best in the country and together we will further grow your career to the next level. We are a fast moving and growing company that is changing Healthcare within South Africa in the world. This is your change to be part of something meaningful and long lasting. We have a flexible work from home policy, and we will provide you with a MacBook pro to make sure you are as productive as possible.

Learn more/Apply for this position