Software Developer (Potchefstroom) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic FinTech company based in Potchefstroom seeks the coding talents of a Software Developer to join its team. You must have relevant experience in a similar role and your tech toolset must include: Java, Spring Framework with Thymeleaf, JEE, JDBC, JSF, Glass Fish, WildFly, HTML, JavaScript, C#.Net 3.5/4, ASP.NET, Web Services and strong SQL including experience with very large tables, stored procedures, function development and optimized query [URL Removed] Spring Framework with Thymeleaf, JEE and JDBC, JSF

Application server Glass Fish and WildFly knowledge required

Web technologies, HTML, JavaScript

Microsoft SQL experience on databases with very large tables, store procedure and function development a requirement as well as optimized query development

C#.Net: framework 3.5/4 knowledge, ASP.NET and Web Services requirement

AJAX ASP and MVC knowledge advantageous

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Software

Developer

Potchefstroom

Learn more/Apply for this position