Strategic Information Officers x 6 – WRHI – Gophel at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Contribute to the provision of a comprehensive approach to quality improvement in data management and data analytics in the District, in support of reaching Gophelega and DOH program objectives

Location:

Tshwane

Key performance areas:

Participate in the implementation of data quality and reporting needs assessments for the specified cluster(s) in Gophelega districts together with the cluster teams

Provide M&E technical assistance, as required, to Wits RHIs projects

Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback, and action plans

Participate in the implementation of M&E needs assessments for the allocated district

Review all data (DHIS2, Tier, ETR, other systems) to identify gaps in the facilitys information systems

Work with the Project Managers, QIAs, and technical teams to develop M&E activities in response to the specific needs and priorities of the cluster(s)

In conjunction with the Project Manager and facility team, develop annual work plans for the position, and timelines for implementing the proposed activities

Monitor PEPFAR project outputs closely, including at the facility level

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelors Degree in a Data Management or Health-related field (Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Health, Science, etc.)

Required minimum work experience:

Experience in Public Health or relevant field working with Monitoring and Evaluation systems: With a Bachelors degree: 2 years experience With a Diploma: 4 years experience



Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience with Monitoring and Evaluation: data management and data analysis in the healthcare sector and 1-year of experience working with donor-driven programs

Ability to develop data cleaning, storage systems, and creating databases

Demands of the job:

Working overtime and over weekends may be required

Local travel will be required

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and relationships:

Work with Institute management, subordinates, and support staff as well as DOH and donors

KINDLY NOTE BEFORE YOU APPLY:

We are pleased to launch our Tshwane Recruitment Drive for vacancies within the CDC Gophelega Programme on behalf of our client WHC – Wits RHI.

It is vitally important that you spend sufficient time going through the vacancy requirements to ensure you meet the minimum requirements as we will only consider those CV’s meeting the minimum requirements .

that you spend sufficient time going through the vacancy requirements as we will only consider those CV’s meeting . Kindly note that you do not need to apply again if you have applied before via a Web Link during the first phase recruitment process (during November/December 2021).

During this second phase of application and selection (only if you do meet the requirements as per the job spec) , you will receive a link from us via email , which you have to click on to complete the process.

of application and selection , , which you have to click on to complete the process. It is important to note that only one application will be received per person on the Web Link, however, applicants can apply for multiple roles in that one application.

will be received per person on the Web Link, however, applicants Please be reminded that you must have an electronic copy of the below documentation in order to upload this during the application process. Failing to upload any of the required documents will prevent you from continuing your application. Copy of an updated CV Copy of Identity Document Copy of Passport (if applicable) Qualifications COVID-19 Vaccination Card Work Permit (if applicable) Professional Body Membership Proof i.e. HPCSA, Nursing Council



TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned, and you have not yet applied via a Web Link for the same position, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 20 January 2022 .

. Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

