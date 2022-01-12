Systems Engineer (CH586CJ) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an individual who is passionate about technology, both hardware and software. The candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, defining requirements, detecting problems/faults and implementing solutions.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- VMWare Administration
- Windows Server & Windows IIS Administration
- Linux Administration
- OpenStack Administration
- Backup Administration
- Share Point
- AD, DNS, DHCP and Basic Networking
QUALIFICATIONS
- MCSE
- VMWare Certified Professional (VCP)
- Degree or Diploma (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
- 3-5 years server administration
TECHNICAL
Essential Competencies
- VMWare Administration
- Windows Server Administration
- AD, DNS, DHCP
Advantageous Competencies:
- Linux Administration
- OpenStack Administration
BEHAVIOURAL:
- Excellent communication skills
- Work independently as well as part of a team
- Ability to work under pressure
- Self-Starter
- Highly self- motivated
- Attention to detail
- Ability to learn and at ease with self-study
- Perform standby
- Work after hours and on weekends
- Good problem-solving ability
General:
