Systems Engineer (Unix / Linux) at Parvana Recruitment

Role:
- This is a technical, hands-on opportunity for you to be part of a Unix operations team who have responsibility for the operating systems of several blue-chip clients.
Responsibilities:
- Taking a high-level approach to both identifying and permanently resolving recurring support issues as proactively as possible while maintaining excellent customer relationships and promoting a positive customer experience.
- Involved in the delivery of cutting-edge projects in the telecommunications industry, financial services sectors as well to assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced rollouts of the latest hardware, operating system and database technologies.
- Implementation and maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure all alerts generated on customer sites are dealt with efficiently.
Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)
- TDC and VCP Qualifications.
- IT Hardware certifications advantageous (Server / storage / tape library)
- Oracle certifications advantageous
- Senior Certificate
Skills & Experience:
- Unix administration experience(HP-UX / Solaris / AIX / Linux).
- Unix scripting experience (Bash / Perl / Python / etc.).
- Experience with VMware, Hypervisor, Veritas NetBackup, networking and RHEL Linux experience.
- Knowledge of FC/SAN technologies advantageous (EMC / HP / IBM / ORACLE).
- Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP / ORACLE).
- A knowledge of relational database and stored procedures advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Engineer
- Unix
- Linux