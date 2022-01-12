Technical Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DELIVER effective technical and operations solutions as the next Technical Business Analyst sought by a dynamic independent Asset Management firm. Joining the Central Services Technology team, you will help deliver high quality solutions efficiently by ensuring that changes are aligned to business objectives and have clearly defined business benefits and outcomes. The ideal candidate will have strong BA skills including SQL, DevSecOps/ETL with 6-8 years BA/industry experience, an understanding of Data & Systems Architecture and Asset Management industry [URL Removed] ownership of the delivery, stability and support objectives for the Central Services products and systems.

Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirement and translate into high level specifications and design.

Ability to work in an agile manner so as to ensure incremental delivery and ongoing momentum is maintained.

Work closely with vendors, product owners and SMEs in order to understand end to end architecture and requirements.

Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes.

Co-ordinate and respond to testing requirements as necessary.

Provide overviews and training to relevant teams.

Provide support during high care and after a change has gone live.

Vendor Management.

Working independently on multiple tasks and to tight timelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree qualified.

At least 6-8 years of experience in the industry/Business Analysis.

An understanding of data and systems architecture.

MS SQL.

DevSecOps/ETL.

Reporting tools or SharePoint desirable.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both verbal and written.

Able to multi-task; work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Strong problem-solving ability/logical thinker and highly numerate.

Ability to see the bigger picture.

Must be organised and able to prioritize duties and responsibilities.

Able to work in a team.

