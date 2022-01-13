BI Business Analyst

Our client who is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking to employ a mid to senior level BI BA for a 12 month project.
Duties:
- Strong business analysis skills with exposure to business intelligence and analytics
- Understand and document business requirements and business processes
- Provide input and document proposed services and solutions to meet the business requirements
- Understand and document data requirements for the project
- Define project scope, create/maintain project tasks and deliverables (project plan) in collaboration with the project team and business stakeholders
Skills and Qualifications:
- Diploma/Degree or relevant business-related tertiary qualification or a recognised BA certification
- 5 years relevant experience as a business analyst
- Strong business process analysis experience
- Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Visio)
- System Documentation experience
- Data knowledge and experience
- Exposure to Business Intelligence and analytics
Please apply with your notice period, rate and updated CV.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Intelligence
- Analytics
- Business Processes
- Data Requirements
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree