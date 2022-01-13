BI Business Analyst

Jan 13, 2022

Our client who is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking to employ a mid to senior level BI BA for a 12 month project.

Duties:

  • Strong business analysis skills with exposure to business intelligence and analytics
  • Understand and document business requirements and business processes
  • Provide input and document proposed services and solutions to meet the business requirements
  • Understand and document data requirements for the project
  • Define project scope, create/maintain project tasks and deliverables (project plan) in collaboration with the project team and business stakeholders

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Diploma/Degree or relevant business-related tertiary qualification or a recognised BA certification
  • 5 years relevant experience as a business analyst
  • Strong business process analysis experience
  • Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Visio)
  • System Documentation experience
  • Data knowledge and experience
  • Exposure to Business Intelligence and analytics

Please apply with your notice period, rate and updated CV.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Business Intelligence
  • Analytics
  • Business Processes
  • Data Requirements

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position