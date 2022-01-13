BI Business Analyst

Our client who is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking to employ a mid to senior level BI BA for a 12 month project.

Duties:

Strong business analysis skills with exposure to business intelligence and analytics

Understand and document business requirements and business processes

Provide input and document proposed services and solutions to meet the business requirements

Understand and document data requirements for the project

Define project scope, create/maintain project tasks and deliverables (project plan) in collaboration with the project team and business stakeholders

Skills and Qualifications:

Diploma/Degree or relevant business-related tertiary qualification or a recognised BA certification

5 years relevant experience as a business analyst

Strong business process analysis experience

Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Visio)

System Documentation experience

Data knowledge and experience

Exposure to Business Intelligence and analytics

