C# Backend Developer – JHB/ Remote – up to R960k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

C# Backend Developer – JHB/ Remote – up to R960k per annum

This boutique software Company is looking for a C# Backend Developer with 5+ years of development experience. You who will be working in a small team in the product development space.

Your experience in end-to-end systems development cycle along with Azure Cloud Environment and OpenAPI initiative will go a long way.

Requirements:

C# Backend Developer (C# 8.0, .Net Core 5.0, ASP .Net Core 5.0)

LINQ

Entity Framework Core 5.0

Lambda expressions

Web API

Swagger

SignalR

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

C#

Web API

ASP

.Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

