C# Backend Developer – JHB/ Remote – up to R960k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This boutique software Company is looking for a C# Backend Developer with 5+ years of development experience. You who will be working in a small team in the product development space.
Your experience in end-to-end systems development cycle along with Azure Cloud Environment and OpenAPI initiative will go a long way.
If the above describes you, apply today!!!!
Requirements:
- C# Backend Developer (C# 8.0, .Net Core 5.0, ASP .Net Core 5.0)
- LINQ
- Entity Framework Core 5.0
- Lambda expressions
- Web API
- Swagger
- SignalR
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Web API
- ASP
- .Net Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree