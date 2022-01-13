Configuration Administrator

The Role: Essential function:
- A minimum of five years of experience in database administration, asset lifecycles, Configuration management, IT and procurement
- A minimum of five years of experience working with asset regulations, guidelines, and reporting
- A minimum of three years of experience in short- and long-term forecasting Knowledge of Configuration management software or programs Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite
- Ability to manage time and workload effectively which includes planning, organizing, and prioritizing with attention to details
- The ability to research and analyse data with close attention to detail
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12
- Soft Skills
- ITIL 4 Foundation
Preferred Qualification:
- ISO 20 000
- Administrative certificate
- Data Analytics
Experience Required:
- Configuration Management Data Base (CMDB) IMACD process