Configuration Administrator

Jan 13, 2022

The Role: Essential function:

  • A minimum of five years of experience in database administration, asset lifecycles, Configuration management, IT and procurement
  • A minimum of five years of experience working with asset regulations, guidelines, and reporting
  • A minimum of three years of experience in short- and long-term forecasting Knowledge of Configuration management software or programs Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite
  • Ability to manage time and workload effectively which includes planning, organizing, and prioritizing with attention to details
  • The ability to research and analyse data with close attention to detail

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Grade 12
  • Soft Skills
  • ITIL 4 Foundation

Preferred Qualification:

  • ISO 20 000
  • Administrative certificate
  • Data Analytics

Experience Required:

  • Configuration Management Data Base (CMDB) IMACD process

