Database Administrator

The Role: Essential function:
- Build new dashboards
- Optimise existing dashboards
- Create dashboard manuals
- Ensure management of business information systems
- Train users to navigate the dashboard
- Prepare handover to support documents
- Ensure dashboards adhere to corporate identity
- Ensure correct data security levels are applied
- Request for cloud infrastructure resources
- Provide activity status to the programme manager
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Science or Computer Science
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent
- Relevant Certification
Experience required:
- 5 year experience in database administration
- Experience in Stakeholders and projects management