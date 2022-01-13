Database Administrator

Jan 13, 2022

The Role: Essential function:

  • Build new dashboards
  • Optimise existing dashboards
  • Create dashboard manuals
  • Ensure management of business information systems
  • Train users to navigate the dashboard
  • Prepare handover to support documents
  • Ensure dashboards adhere to corporate identity
  • Ensure correct data security levels are applied
  • Request for cloud infrastructure resources
  • Provide activity status to the programme manager

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Science or Computer Science
  • National Diploma in IT or equivalent
  • Relevant Certification

Experience required:

  • 5 year experience in database administration
  • Experience in Stakeholders and projects management

