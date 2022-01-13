DESKTOP SUPPORT ENGINEER at Technology Solution House

We have a position available for a Desktop support engineer based in Paarl, Western Cape. The candidate must be an excellent communicator in both Afrikaans and English; willing to grow and learn; and have the ability to install and configure IP CCTV systems.
NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent proficiency in Afrikaans and English
- Must have own transport
- No criminal recordMinimum
Job Requirements:
- Certificate or National Diploma in IT.
- A+ and N+ an advantage.
- 1-3 years relevant work experience
- Experience in networks, applications like MS Office, Google Classroom and Operating Systems such from Windows 10.
- Active Directory knowledge.
- Basic knowledge of IP networking and protocols, eg. HTTP, FTP, SMTP, DNS, WINS, DHCP.
- Basic understanding of network services, eg email/ internet firewall Proxy
Key Job Functions:
- Diagnose and troubleshoot network and desktop (and related IT devices) problems.
- Create and manage asset register for various IT devices.
- Install and configure OS, drivers, and applications.
- Install and perform minor repairs to hardware, software, or peripheral equipment, following design or installation specifications
- End user account set up and configuration.
- Perform preventive IT maintenance and security activities.
- Support network and stand-alone printers.
- Ensure all IT related operations run smoothly.
- Ensure compliance with company IT security rules.
- Perform daily and weekly back-ups and updates.
- Install and configure IP CCTV equipment
Competencies:
- Troubleshooting and problem solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent proficiency in Afrikaans and English
- Accurate information gathering and analysis.
- Must have own transport
- No criminal record
Desired Skills:
- Active Directory
- MS Office
- IP Networks
- A+
- N+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Technology Solution House is an converged technology specialist with in-depth business and technical experience in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Risk and Security technologies, and the converged environment of integrated software applications, systems and networks. We focus on enabling business through technology. Solution House consist of three entities namely Technology Solution House, Solution House Software and Samian Technologies.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- cell phone allowance
- Internet Allowance