Developer Backend (COBOL) (CH742) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the banking industry is looking to employ a Developer with COBOL programming skills for their Banking back-end / platform team. The person will be responsible for the task and project design and development of all Bank Back-End applications according to specifications.Qualifications (Minimum) & Experience
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- At least 3 years proven experience in COBOL development within an on-line and / or batch environment
- Successful completion of internal BANCS training
- Experience in the following development languages:
- COBOL,
- SQL
- JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent
- Unix
Ideal
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Banking and Finance experience
Knowledge Min:
- Knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Banking systems environment
Ideal:
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills Communication
- Communication skills (written and verbal) in English
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Negotiation and influencing
- Facilitation
- Presentation skills
Mind-set and attitude
- Analytical, diagnostic, and problem-solving skills
- Business acumen
- Process and organisational thinking
- Attention to detail
- Adaptability to change
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
Time management
- Planning and organizing skills
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time
- Ability to motivate self and team
Additional Information
- The incumbent will be required to work overtime, weekends and be available on standby when required and be contactable.
- Own reliable transport and valid drivers license would be preferred
- Clear credit record
- Clear criminal record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.