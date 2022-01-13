Developer Backend (COBOL) (CH742) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the banking industry is looking to employ a Developer with COBOL programming skills for their Banking back-end / platform team. The person will be responsible for the task and project design and development of all Bank Back-End applications according to specifications.Qualifications (Minimum) & Experience

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

At least 3 years proven experience in COBOL development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Successful completion of internal BANCS training

Experience in the following development languages:

COBOL,



SQL



JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent



Unix

Ideal

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Banking and Finance experience

Knowledge Min:

Knowledge of: IT systems development processes Application development Standards and governance Testing practices Banking systems environment



Ideal:

Solid understanding of: Banking business model Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)



Skills Communication

Communication skills (written and verbal) in English

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Negotiation and influencing

Facilitation

Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude

Analytical, diagnostic, and problem-solving skills

Business acumen

Process and organisational thinking

Attention to detail

Adaptability to change

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Time management

Planning and organizing skills

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time

Ability to motivate self and team

Additional Information

The incumbent will be required to work overtime, weekends and be available on standby when required and be contactable.

Own reliable transport and valid drivers license would be preferred

Clear credit record

Clear criminal record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position