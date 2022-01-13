Developer Backend (COBOL) (CH742) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Jan 13, 2022

Our client, in the banking industry is looking to employ a Developer with COBOL programming skills for their Banking back-end / platform team. The person will be responsible for the task and project design and development of all Bank Back-End applications according to specifications.Qualifications (Minimum) & Experience

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • At least 3 years proven experience in COBOL development within an on-line and / or batch environment
  • Successful completion of internal BANCS training
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • COBOL,
    • SQL
    • JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent
    • Unix

Ideal

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Banking and Finance experience

Knowledge Min:

  • Knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes
    • Application development
    • Standards and governance
    • Testing practices
    • Banking systems environment

Ideal:

  • Solid understanding of:
    • Banking business model
    • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills Communication

  • Communication skills (written and verbal) in English
  • Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
  • Negotiation and influencing
  • Facilitation
  • Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude

  • Analytical, diagnostic, and problem-solving skills
  • Business acumen
  • Process and organisational thinking
  • Attention to detail
  • Adaptability to change
  • Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Time management

  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
  • Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time
  • Ability to motivate self and team

Additional Information

  • The incumbent will be required to work overtime, weekends and be available on standby when required and be contactable.
  • Own reliable transport and valid drivers license would be preferred
  • Clear credit record
  • Clear criminal record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

