A well established company based in the Financial Services sector is looking for a Front End Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg.
The role is a 6month contract with an option for renewal and is paying between R500 – R550 per hour depending on qualification and experience.
Job Description
- Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Typical Tasks:
- Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End
Technologies.
- Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
- Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS.
- Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.
- Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience.
- Ensuring high performance.
Requirements:
- Min 5 years Front End Development experience.
- Strong experience with Angular (9+)
- Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field.
- Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.
- Experience with RESTful services
- Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.
- Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
- Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)
- Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)
- Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services.
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
- Team player.
- Good time-management skills.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills.
Skills and nice to haves tag cloud:
Angular 9+, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C
Desired Skills:
- Angular 9+
- Sass
- Jquery
- Bootstrap
- KarmaJS
- CSS