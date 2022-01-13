Front End Developer

Jan 13, 2022

A well established company based in the Financial Services sector is looking for a Front End Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg.

The role is a 6month contract with an option for renewal and is paying between R500 – R550 per hour depending on qualification and experience.

Job Description

  • Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
  • Job Description:
  • Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Typical Tasks:

  • Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End

Technologies.

  • Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
  • Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS.
  • Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.
  • Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience.
  • Ensuring high performance.

Requirements:

  • Min 5 years Front End Development experience.
  • Strong experience with Angular (9+)
  • Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field.
  • Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
  • Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.
  • Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
  • Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)
  • Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)
  • Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services.
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
  • Team player.
  • Good time-management skills.
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Skills and nice to haves tag cloud:
Angular 9+, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 9+
  • Sass
  • Jquery
  • Bootstrap
  • KarmaJS
  • CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position