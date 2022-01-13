Front End Developer

A well established company based in the Financial Services sector is looking for a Front End Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg.

The role is a 6month contract with an option for renewal and is paying between R500 – R550 per hour depending on qualification and experience.

Job Description

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Typical Tasks:

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End

Technologies.

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.

Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience.

Ensuring high performance.

Requirements:

Min 5 years Front End Development experience.

Strong experience with Angular (9+)

Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field.

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services.

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Team player.

Good time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Skills and nice to haves tag cloud:

Angular 9+, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C

Desired Skills:

Angular 9+

Sass

Jquery

Bootstrap

KarmaJS

CSS

