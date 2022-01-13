Intermediate Full Stack Developer .Net Core with Azure – Full Remote – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a software development Company that is passionate about assisting clients in automating their processes.

As an Intermediate Full Stack Developer, you will be required to have proven industry experience in Azure web development along with 5 years’ experience in the Insurance Industry.

Requirements:

Intermediate Full Stack Developer .Net Core with Azure

.Net Core

Azure Web Development

Azure Admin

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio

Visual code

C#

.Net

SQL Server

React

Angular

HTML

JavaScript

typescript

CSS

JSON

XML

XSLT

Agile

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53030 which is a Full Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

