IT Programme Manager (Insurance) at The Focus Group

Provide departmental leadership as well as develop and maintain the Insurance Change Departments strategic roadmap by ensuring that system technology capabilities continually support the businesss goals and objectives.

Work closely with key business stakeholders to implement effective technology solutions for all aspects of the business.

Ensure the successful delivery of strategic Programmes across the Insurance business in order to transform and modernise the client.

Accountabilities:

Responsible for delivery across the Programme

Establishes Programme governance structures, methodology, forums, reporting and a communication strategy

Ensures all regulatory requirements are met within the ambit of the Programme and its projects

Tracks and manages how the Programme and its projects perform against cost, time, scope and quality

Works with internal stakeholders such as Audit, Risk and Legal to foster transparency and accountability

Explore new technologies and software that will enhance business operations and help the business achieve its goals.

Ensures that effective relationships and communication with internal and external stakeholders are well managed and maintained for successful delivery

Develop Change policies and procedures to ensure that the department operates effectively and reliably.

Ensures risks and issues are actively managed and mitigated and/or resolved

Ensures industry best practise is used throughout the various Programme disciplines such as project management, business analysis, process engineering and testing

Ensures the Programme remains at all times in line with the business strategy and goals and continued Programme justification is maintained

Ensures accurate and thorough documentation is generated, signed off and stored

Closely aligns the Programme objectives and critical path with other initiatives in

Ensures appropriate accountability across the programme

Establish and maintain operational and capital budgets for all relevant systems in the Insurance division.

Work closely with Application Support on service level agreements (SLAs) for all relevant systems and service providers.

Play a strategic role in the Change Department by co-ordinating the selection, implementation, and upgrade of the businesss software/applications and services.

Skills/Experience Required

Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 or PMP

Bachelors degree or NQF equivalent preferable

Demonstrate experience in managing multiple, multifaceted projects with large teams and budgets in excess of R10m

Minimum of 10 years Programme Management experience

Extensive experience in managing executive stakeholders, 3rd Party vendors/partners and internal, diverse teams and departments

5-10 years experience in Financial Services / Insurance / Banking

Advanced level competency with Microsoft Office applications including MS Project

Solid IT and technology background with proven experience

Learn more/Apply for this position