Microsoft Systems Engineer (Cloud/Automation)

Experience and Qualifications:
- 5+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience
- 1+ Years Scripting and automation
- Relevant current Microsoft Qualification MCSE or MCITP (Preferred)
- Knowledge of Cloud Azure or AWS administration
- Advanced knowledge of administration, troubleshooting and management of Microsoft Windows Server Operating Systems
- Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5) (Preferred)
Responsibilities:
- Install and configure Microsoft Server operating systems and servers (virtual or physical)
- Perform Hardware and System Monitoring
- Operating system and Hardware performance management
- Ensure availability and performance of the integrated infrastructure systems
- Maintain and service components for Microsoft servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner
- Administer storage pools, file system, snapshots and clones on Microsoft systems
- Implementation of Infrastructure changes
- Incident, Problem and Change management through the usage of JIRA
- Patch Management (using SCCM or related products)
- Conduct after hours standby and Daily Health Checks
- Automation and Configuration management (using e.g. PowerShell, Python and related products)
- Engage with the company Infrastructure and Operations as well as Business consumers of computer infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks
- Capacity planning and workload balancing
- Comprehension of Benchmark standards ( e.g. CIS)
- Adherence and implementation of security policies, processes and procedures
- Maintain documentation of Microsoft hardware and software components as well as User and Operator procedures
- Facilitate the implementation of disaster recovery procedures to ensure business continuity
Competencies Required:
- Extensive Knowledge of Microsoft Windows Operating Systems and Technologies
- Experience with virtualisation platforms (e.g. VMWare and Hyper-V)
- Networking (TCP/IP)
- Working knowledge of Active Directory
- Knowledge of Microsoft Group Policy management
- Scripting e.g. PowerShell, Python, etc
- Microsoft Security best practices (Understanding and implementation)
- Excellent interpersonal skills in areas of engagement with business
- Verbal and writing skills, both technical and non-technical
- Knowledge of enterprise architecture concepts will be beneficial
- Basic Network understanding as it relates to the Microsoft platform stack to aid in troubleshooting
- Understanding and knowledge of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Information
- Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles for service delivery
- Knowledge of Agile Principles for project management, rapid prototyping, DevOps
- Understanding and Execution of Disaster recovery procedures
Additional Information:
The following additional requirments would be beneficial:
- Work with Urgency ensuring that SLAs are maintained
- Special Requirements: Own Vehicle and a valid driver’s license
- Fulfil standby duties as part of technical team
- Availability to work outside of business hours when required
Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.