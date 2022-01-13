Microsoft Systems Engineer (Cloud/Automation)

Experience and Qualifications:

5+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience

1+ Years Scripting and automation

Relevant current Microsoft Qualification MCSE or MCITP (Preferred)

Knowledge of Cloud Azure or AWS administration

Advanced knowledge of administration, troubleshooting and management of Microsoft Windows Server Operating Systems

Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5) (Preferred)

Responsibilities:

Install and configure Microsoft Server operating systems and servers (virtual or physical)

Perform Hardware and System Monitoring

Operating system and Hardware performance management

Ensure availability and performance of the integrated infrastructure systems

Maintain and service components for Microsoft servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner

Administer storage pools, file system, snapshots and clones on Microsoft systems

Implementation of Infrastructure changes

Incident, Problem and Change management through the usage of JIRA

Patch Management (using SCCM or related products)

Conduct after hours standby and Daily Health Checks

Automation and Configuration management (using e.g. PowerShell, Python and related products)

Engage with the company Infrastructure and Operations as well as Business consumers of computer infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks

Capacity planning and workload balancing

Comprehension of Benchmark standards ( e.g. CIS)

Adherence and implementation of security policies, processes and procedures

Maintain documentation of Microsoft hardware and software components as well as User and Operator procedures

Facilitate the implementation of disaster recovery procedures to ensure business continuity

Competencies Required:

Extensive Knowledge of Microsoft Windows Operating Systems and Technologies

Experience with virtualisation platforms (e.g. VMWare and Hyper-V)

Networking (TCP/IP)

Working knowledge of Active Directory

Knowledge of Microsoft Group Policy management

Scripting e.g. PowerShell, Python, etc

Microsoft Security best practices (Understanding and implementation)

Excellent interpersonal skills in areas of engagement with business

Verbal and writing skills, both technical and non-technical

Knowledge of enterprise architecture concepts will be beneficial

Basic Network understanding as it relates to the Microsoft platform stack to aid in troubleshooting

Understanding and knowledge of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Information

Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles for service delivery

Knowledge of Agile Principles for project management, rapid prototyping, DevOps

Understanding and Execution of Disaster recovery procedures

Additional Information:

The following additional requirments would be beneficial:

Work with Urgency ensuring that SLAs are maintained

Special Requirements: Own Vehicle and a valid driver’s license

Fulfil standby duties as part of technical team

Availability to work outside of business hours when required

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.

