Mobile Developer

The Role: An experienced Mobile Application Developer is required to join our newly formed Direct team, supporting our direct clients. Work closely with a Senior Developer and Senior Business Analyst to develop and maintain high quality mobile applications in both Android and IOS. If you??re passionate about mobile platforms and translating

code into user-friendly apps, we would like to meet you. As a Mobile developer, you??ll collaborate with internal teams to develop functional mobile applications, while working in a fast-paced environment. Be an integral part of digitising our client journeys through changes to mobile applications to meet both functional and technical requirements in producing quality solutions.

The ideal incumbent must be open to working from the office and [URL Removed] and Experience: B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.

Proven work experience as a Mobile developer

Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market

In-depth knowledge of at least one programming language like Swift or Java

Experience with third-party libraries and integrating with APIs to deliver mobile capability

Developed using App store agnostic mobile frameworks

Familiarity with OOP design principles

Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude

Ability to perform in a team environmentKey Accountabilities: Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Produce fully functional mobile applications and produce quality code

Gather specific requirements and suggest solutions

Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions

Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance

Design interfaces to improve user experience

Liaise with Product development team to plan new features

Ensure new and legacy applications meet quality standards

Research and suggest new mobile products, applications, and protocols

Stay up-to-date with new technology trends

