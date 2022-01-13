Network Architect

The Role: Essential function:
- Manage technical network solutions and frameworks
- Perform network troubleshooting to isolate and diagnose common network problems.
- Recommend areas of upgrade for network hardware and software components as required.
- Design and inspect network systems including their performance and readiness, take in consideration bandwidth requirements, infrastructure requirements and security.
- Perform network planning, modelling, and analysis
- Design and manage security countermeasures when network vulnerabilities arise
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related discipline.
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent
- Relevant Certification such as CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional)
Required Qualification:
- 8 year experience in network architecture for organisations with more than 500 users
- Experience in managing stakeholders and projects outputs