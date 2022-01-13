Network Architect

Jan 13, 2022

The Role: Essential function:

  • Manage technical network solutions and frameworks
  • Perform network troubleshooting to isolate and diagnose common network problems.
  • Recommend areas of upgrade for network hardware and software components as required.
  • Design and inspect network systems including their performance and readiness, take in consideration bandwidth requirements, infrastructure requirements and security.
  • Perform network planning, modelling, and analysis
  • Design and manage security countermeasures when network vulnerabilities arise

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related discipline.
  • National Diploma in IT or equivalent
  • Relevant Certification such as CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional)

Required Qualification:

  • 8 year experience in network architecture for organisations with more than 500 users
  • Experience in managing stakeholders and projects outputs

Learn more/Apply for this position